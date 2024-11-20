Brunei dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Japanese yen is currently 115.671 today, reflecting a 0.473% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 116.440 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 114.645 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.422% decrease in value.