Brunei dollar to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.530 today, reflecting a 0.138% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.042% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.531 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.526 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.266% decrease in value.