Brunei dollar to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Guyanaese dollars is currently 156.353 today, reflecting a 0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.452% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 156.493 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 154.480 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.363% increase in value.