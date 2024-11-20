Brunei dollar to Guernsey pounds Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Brunei dollar to Guernsey pounds history summary. This is the Brunei dollar (BND) to Guernsey pounds (GGP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BND and GGP historical data from 20-11-2019 to 20-11-2024.
1 BND = 0.58904 GGP
Brunei dollar to Guernsey pounds exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Guernsey pounds is currently 0.589 today, reflecting a -0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.514% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Guernsey pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.591 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 0.585 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.187% increase in value.
