Brunei dollar to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Dominican pesos is currently 45.027 today, reflecting a 0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.254% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 45.080 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 44.652 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.287% decrease in value.