Brunei dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Danish kroner is currently 5.259 today, reflecting a -0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.233% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 5.276 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 5.245 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.172% increase in value.