Brunei dollar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Djiboutian francs is currently 132.847 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.136% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 133.097 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 131.930 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.287% decrease in value.