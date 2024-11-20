Brunei dollar to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Canadian dollars is currently 1.043 today, reflecting a -0.411% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.176% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.050 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 1.040 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.286% increase in value.