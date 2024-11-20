Brunei dollar to Bermudan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Bermudan dollars is currently 0.747 today, reflecting a 0.090% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.112% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Bermudan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.749 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.742 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.287% decrease in value.