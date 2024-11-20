Brunei dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 1.380 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.289% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 1.384 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 1.375 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.174% increase in value.