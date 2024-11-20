Brunei dollar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Albanian leks is currently 69.299 today, reflecting a 0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.402% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 69.421 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 69.001 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.245% decrease in value.