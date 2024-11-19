Bahraini dinar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Zambian kwacha is currently 73.433 today, reflecting a 0.265% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.427% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 73.445 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 72.082 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.563% decrease in value.