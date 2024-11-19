Bahraini dinar to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to South African rand is currently 47.856 today, reflecting a 0.421% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.376% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 48.686 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 47.525 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.608% increase in value.