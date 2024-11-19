Bahraini dinar to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Uruguayan pesos is currently 113.105 today, reflecting a -0.684% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.318% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 114.234 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 111.854 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -1.559% decrease in value.