Bahraini dinar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 17.921 today, reflecting a -0.300% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.382% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 18.014 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 17.903 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.397% decrease in value.