Bahraini dinar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 6.247 today, reflecting a -0.383% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.606% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 6.304 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 6.161 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 1.651% increase in value.