Bahraini dinar to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Rwandan francs is currently 3,635.360 today, reflecting a 0.282% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.327% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 3,646.030 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 3,620.510 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.475% increase in value.