Bahraini dinar to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Romanian leus is currently 12.459 today, reflecting a -0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.245% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 12.561 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 12.413 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.437% increase in value.