Bahraini dinar to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to New Zealand dollars is currently 4.487 today, reflecting a -0.311% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.253% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.543 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 4.469 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.538% increase in value.