Bahraini dinar to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 771.589 today, reflecting a -0.163% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.510% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 775.542 on 12-11-2024 and a low of 771.319 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.135% decrease in value.