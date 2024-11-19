Bahraini dinar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Laotian kips is currently 58,244.800 today, reflecting a -0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.020% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 58,294.300 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 58,213.300 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.122% decrease in value.