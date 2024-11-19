Bahraini dinar to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Jamaican dollars is currently 419.882 today, reflecting a -0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.249% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 420.478 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 418.130 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.208% increase in value.