Bahraini dinar to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Guyanaese dollars is currently 555.010 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.324% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 555.054 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 552.328 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.309% decrease in value.