Bahraini dinar to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Guinean francs is currently 22,864.400 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.342% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 22,869.300 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 22,775.800 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.374% decrease in value.