Bahraini dinar to Guernsey pounds Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bahraini dinar to Guernsey pounds history summary. This is the Bahraini dinar (BHD) to Guernsey pounds (GGP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BHD and GGP historical data from 19-11-2019 to 19-11-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
BHD to GGP conversion chart
1 BHD = 2.09278 GGP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Bahraini dinar to Guernsey pounds exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Guernsey pounds is currently 2.093 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.461% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Guernsey pounds has fluctuated between a high of 2.105 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 2.080 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.313% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Guernsey pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.