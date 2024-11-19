Bahraini dinar to Falkland Islands pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Falkland Islands pounds is currently 2.093 today, reflecting a 0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.519% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Falkland Islands pounds has fluctuated between a high of 2.105 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 2.080 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.317% increase in value.