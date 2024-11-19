Bahraini dinar to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Fijian dollars is currently 6.016 today, reflecting a -0.245% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.051% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 6.105 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 6.016 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a 0.989% increase in value.