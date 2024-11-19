Bahraini dinar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Danish kroner is currently 18.690 today, reflecting a 0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.253% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 18.828 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 18.606 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.440% increase in value.