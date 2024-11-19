Bahraini dinar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Chilean pesos is currently 2,579.990 today, reflecting a -0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.348% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2,615.250 on 12-11-2024 and a low of 2,571.650 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.658% decrease in value.