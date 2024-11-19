Bahraini dinar to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Swiss francs is currently 2.344 today, reflecting a -0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.090% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 2.364 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 2.337 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.258% decrease in value.