Bahraini dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 223.878 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.021% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 224.149 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 223.857 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.073% increase in value.