Bahraini dinar to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Brunei dollars is currently 3.551 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.042% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.576 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 3.544 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.267% increase in value.