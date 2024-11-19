Bahraini dinar to Aruban florins exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Aruban florins is currently 4.749 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.012% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Aruban florins has fluctuated between a high of 4.751 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 4.748 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.043% decrease in value.