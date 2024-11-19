Bulgarian lev to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Tunisian dinars is currently 1.705 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.709 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1.697 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.234% decrease in value.