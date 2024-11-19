Bulgarian lev to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Surinamese dollars is currently 19.220 today, reflecting a -0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 2.327% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 19.280 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 18.717 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 1.475% increase in value.