Bulgarian lev to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Jamaican dollars is currently 85.621 today, reflecting a 0.207% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.044% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 85.864 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 84.868 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.