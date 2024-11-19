Bulgarian lev to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Gambian dalasis is currently 38.355 today, reflecting a 1.163% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 1.400% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 38.468 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 37.490 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.908% increase in value.