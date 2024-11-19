Bulgarian lev to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Czech korunas is currently 12.919 today, reflecting a -0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.530% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 12.988 on 12-11-2024 and a low of 12.899 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.175% decrease in value.