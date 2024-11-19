Bulgarian lev to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 3.918 today, reflecting a 0.200% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.192% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 3.929 on 12-11-2024 and a low of 3.888 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.304% decrease in value.