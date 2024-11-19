Bulgarian lev to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Chilean pesos is currently 525.838 today, reflecting a -0.354% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -1.571% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 535.518 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 523.954 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.547% decrease in value.