1 Argentine peso to Philippine pesos

Convert ARS to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 ars
0.16 php

1.00000 ARS = 0.16215 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ARS to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.049487.29651.434371.648570.9621518.5687
1GBP1.153811.21075100.7191.654911.902051.1101321.4237
1USD0.95290.825934183.18711.366851.570970.9168517.6946
1INR0.01145520.009928630.012021110.0164310.01888480.01102150.212708

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Philippine Peso
1 ARS0.16215 PHP
5 ARS0.81073 PHP
10 ARS1.62146 PHP
20 ARS3.24292 PHP
50 ARS8.10730 PHP
100 ARS16.21460 PHP
250 ARS40.53650 PHP
500 ARS81.07300 PHP
1000 ARS162.14600 PHP
2000 ARS324.29200 PHP
5000 ARS810.73000 PHP
10000 ARS1621.46000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Argentine Peso
1 PHP6.16727 ARS
5 PHP30.83635 ARS
10 PHP61.67270 ARS
20 PHP123.34540 ARS
50 PHP308.36350 ARS
100 PHP616.72700 ARS
250 PHP1541.81750 ARS
500 PHP3083.63500 ARS
1000 PHP6167.27000 ARS
2000 PHP12334.54000 ARS
5000 PHP30836.35000 ARS
10000 PHP61672.70000 ARS