500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Philippine pesos

Convert AED to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 aed
7,729.75 php

1.00000 AED = 15.45950 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:24 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

AED to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.056287.86031.435011.6480.963518.4244
1GBP1.1534711.21835101.3491.655311.9011.1113721.2529
1USD0.94680.820782183.18531.358651.560310.9121517.444
1INR0.01138170.009866910.012021410.01633280.0187570.01096530.209701

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Philippine Peso
1 AED15.45950 PHP
5 AED77.29750 PHP
10 AED154.59500 PHP
20 AED309.19000 PHP
50 AED772.97500 PHP
100 AED1545.95000 PHP
250 AED3864.87500 PHP
500 AED7729.75000 PHP
1000 AED15459.50000 PHP
2000 AED30919.00000 PHP
5000 AED77297.50000 PHP
10000 AED154595.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PHP0.06469 AED
5 PHP0.32343 AED
10 PHP0.64685 AED
20 PHP1.29370 AED
50 PHP3.23425 AED
100 PHP6.46850 AED
250 PHP16.17125 AED
500 PHP32.34250 AED
1000 PHP64.68500 AED
2000 PHP129.37000 AED
5000 PHP323.42500 AED
10000 PHP646.85000 AED