ungersk forint till lesothiska loti Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the ungersk forint till lesothiska loti history summary. This is the ungersk forint (HUF) till lesothiska loti (LSL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HUF and LSL historical data from 25-07-2019 to 25-07-2024.
ungersk forint till lesothiska loti exchange rate history
The exchange rate for ungersk forint till lesothiska loti is currently 0,051 today, reflecting a 0.261% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of ungersk forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.382% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of ungersk forint till lesothiska loti has fluctuated between a high of 0,051 on 23-07-2024 and a low of 0,050 on 24-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-07-2024, with a -0.645% decrease in value.
Så här konverterar du ungerska forint till lesothiska loti
- 1
Ange ditt belopp
Ange i rutan hur mycket du vill växla.
- 2
Välj dina valutor
Klicka på listrutan för att välja HUF i den första listrutan för valutan du vill växla och LSL i den andra listrutan för valutan du vill växla till.
- 3
Det är allt
Vår valutaomvandlare visar den aktuella kursen för HUF till LSL och hur den ändrats under den senaste dagen, veckan eller månaden.
