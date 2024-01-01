OMR to KRW Exchange Rate Chart
With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.
Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.
Kursoversikt for OMR til KRW
1 OMR = 3 583,88000 KRW
0
Sørkoreansk won er den offisielle valutaen i Sør-Korea. Valutakoden er KRW, og symbolet er ₩. Konverteringsfaktoren til won er seks signifikante sifre. Den er en fiat-valuta.
