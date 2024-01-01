CNY to KMF Exchange Rate Chart

With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.

Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.

¥1,000 CNY = CF63,73 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KMF

Learn more about these currencies

  • kinesisk yuan renminbi
    kinesisk yuan renminbi

    Kinesisk yuan er den offisielle valutaen til Kina. Rent teknisk er yuan grunnenheten til valutaen renminbi (RMB), men den er noen ganger omtalt som omvekslende med renminbi.

    Learn more about CNY

  • komorisk franc
    komorisk franc

    Learn more about KMF

