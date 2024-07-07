Salvadoraanse colon naar Oost-Caribische dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoraanse colon naar Oost-Caribische dollars is currently 0,309 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoraanse colon has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoraanse colon naar Oost-Caribische dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,309 on 30-06-2024 and a low of 0,309 on 30-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-06-2024, with a 0.000% decrease in value.