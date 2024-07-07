Salvadoraanse colon naar Australische dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoraanse colon naar Australische dollars is currently 0,169 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoraanse colon has remained relatively stable, with a -1.171% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoraanse colon naar Australische dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,172 on 02-07-2024 and a low of 0,169 on 05-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-07-2024, with a 0.489% increase in value.