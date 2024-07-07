Salvadoraanse colon naar Australische dollars Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Salvadoraanse colon naar Australische dollars history summary. This is the Salvadoraanse colon (SVC) naar Australische dollars (AUD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SVC and AUD historical data from 07-07-2019 to 07-07-2024.

1.000 svc
169,34 aud

₡1,000 SVC = A$0,1693 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7 jul. 2024
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Salvadoraanse colon naar Australische dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoraanse colon naar Australische dollars is currently 0,169 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoraanse colon has remained relatively stable, with a -1.171% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoraanse colon naar Australische dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,172 on 02-07-2024 and a low of 0,169 on 05-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-07-2024, with a 0.489% increase in value.

Top currencies on 7 juli 2024

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11,08490,4741,6060,8461,46119,6981,764
1 USD0,923183,471,4820,781,34818,1731,627
1 INR0,0110,01210,0180,0090,0160,2180,019
1 AUD0,6230,67556,33410,5270,9112,2651,098

Pas op voor slechte wisselkoersen. Banken en traditionele aanbieders maken vaak extra kosten, die ze dan weer doorberekenen aan jouw in de vorm van een commissie in de wisselkoers. Onze slimme technologie maakt ons efficienter - wat betekend dat jij een geweldige wisselkoers krijgt. Elke keer weer.

Vergelijk wisselkoersen

Zo wissel je Salvadoraanse colons om in Australische dollars

  • 1

    Voer het bedrag in

    Typ het bedrag dat je wilt omwisselen gewoon in het vak.

  • 2

    Kies de valuta's

    Klik op het eerste keuzemenu en selecteer SVC voor de valuta die je wilt omwisselen en selecteer AUD in het tweede keuzemenu voor de valuta waarin je wilt omwisselen.

  • 3

    Dat is alles

    Onze valutaomwisselaar laat de actuele wisselkoers van SVC in AUD zien en hoe dit in de loop van de dag, week of maand is veranderd.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the rate