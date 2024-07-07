Surinaamse dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinaamse dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0,127 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinaamse dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.986% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinaamse dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0,127 on 05-07-2024 and a low of 0,126 on 01-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-07-2024, with a -0.745% decrease in value.