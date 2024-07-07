Malawische kwacha to United Arab Emirates dirhams Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Malawische kwacha to United Arab Emirates dirhams history summary. This is the Malawische kwacha (MWK) to United Arab Emirates dirhams (AED) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MWK and AED historical data from 07-07-2019 to 07-07-2024.
Malawische kwacha to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Malawische kwacha to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0,002 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawische kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.103% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawische kwacha to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0,002 on 03-07-2024 and a low of 0,002 on 05-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-07-2024, with a -0.326% decrease in value.
