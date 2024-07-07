Malawische kwacha to United Arab Emirates dirhams Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Malawische kwacha to United Arab Emirates dirhams history summary. This is the Malawische kwacha (MWK) to United Arab Emirates dirhams (AED) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MWK and AED historical data from 07-07-2019 to 07-07-2024.

1.000 mwk
2,12 aed

MK1,000 MWK = د.إ0,002125 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 7 jul. 2024
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Malawische kwacha to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawische kwacha to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0,002 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawische kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.103% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawische kwacha to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0,002 on 03-07-2024 and a low of 0,002 on 05-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-07-2024, with a -0.326% decrease in value.

Top currencies on 7 juli 2024

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10,9231,4821,3641,3480,7883,4718,173
1 EUR1,08411,6061,4791,4610,84690,47419,698
1 AUD0,6750,62310,9210,910,52756,33412,265
1 CAD0,7330,6761,08610,9880,57261,18913,322

Pas op voor slechte wisselkoersen. Banken en traditionele aanbieders maken vaak extra kosten, die ze dan weer doorberekenen aan jouw in de vorm van een commissie in de wisselkoers. Onze slimme technologie maakt ons efficienter - wat betekend dat jij een geweldige wisselkoers krijgt. Elke keer weer.

Vergelijk wisselkoersen

Zo wissel je Malawische kwacha's om in VAE-dirhams

  • 1

    Voer het bedrag in

    Typ het bedrag dat je wilt omwisselen gewoon in het vak.

  • 2

    Kies de valuta's

    Klik op het eerste keuzemenu en selecteer MWK voor de valuta die je wilt omwisselen en selecteer AED in het tweede keuzemenu voor de valuta waarin je wilt omwisselen.

  • 3

    Dat is alles

    Onze valutaomwisselaar laat de actuele wisselkoers van MWK in AED zien en hoe dit in de loop van de dag, week of maand is veranderd.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the rate