5000 터키 리라 → 덴마크 크로네

실제 환율로 TRY → DKK 변환

5,000 try
1,131.89 dkk

1.00000 TRY = 0.22638 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 덴마크 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → DKK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 덴마크 크로네
1 TRY0.22638 DKK
5 TRY1.13189 DKK
10 TRY2.26377 DKK
20 TRY4.52754 DKK
50 TRY11.31885 DKK
100 TRY22.63770 DKK
250 TRY56.59425 DKK
500 TRY113.18850 DKK
1000 TRY226.37700 DKK
2000 TRY452.75400 DKK
5000 TRY1131.88500 DKK
10000 TRY2263.77000 DKK
환율 덴마크 크로네 / 터키 리라
1 DKK4.41740 TRY
5 DKK22.08700 TRY
10 DKK44.17400 TRY
20 DKK88.34800 TRY
50 DKK220.87000 TRY
100 DKK441.74000 TRY
250 DKK1104.35000 TRY
500 DKK2208.70000 TRY
1000 DKK4417.40000 TRY
2000 DKK8834.80000 TRY
5000 DKK22087.00000 TRY
10000 DKK44174.00000 TRY